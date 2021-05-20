Helleybuyck makes 32 saves, Jets beat Oilers 4-1 in Game 1

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor Helleybuyck made 32 saves on his 28th birthday, Dominic Toninato broke a tie midway through the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Playing just his third game for Winnipeg, Toninato tipped in Logan Stanley’s blast from the blue line, but the puck flew out so quickly it wasn’t immediately signaled a goal. The 27-year-old Toninato made his debut in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

Tucker Poolman tied it midway through the second, and Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler added empty-netters for Winnipeg in its first playoff meeting with Edmonton since 1990.

Edmonton’s Jesse Puljujarvi scored his first playoff goal in his NHL post-season debut. Mike Smith made 18 saves.

No fans were allowed in Rogers Place, but Alberta Health provided an exemption for a dozen front-line health workers to attend.

Game 2 is Friday night in Edmonton.