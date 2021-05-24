Bruins win to end Caps' season

WASHINGTON – Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak dazzled on offense, Tuukka Rask was rock solid in net and the Boston Bruins are moving on to the second round of the playoffs.

Bergeron scored twice at crucial times after Pastrnak's highlight-reel goal, Rask made 40 saves and the Bruins eliminated the Washington Capitals in five games with a 3-1 victory Sunday night. Bergeron delivered the dagger with 7:35 left to set up a second-round showdown against either the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Islanders.

The only shot that beat Rask was Conor Sheary hammering home his own rebound 11 seconds into the third period.

Boston won four in a row against Washington after losing the series opener in overtime. After eking out Game 2 in overtime and Game 3 in double overtime, the Bruins capitalized on an aging, banged-up opponent with few answers for their speed and skill.

It's a third consecutive first-round exit for Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals since they won the Stanley Cup in 2018.

PREDATORS 4, HURRICANES 3, 2OT: In Nashville, Tennessee, Luke Kunin scored his second goal at 16:10 of the second overtime and Nashville won to tie the first-round series 2-2.

Kunin broke his stick and went to the bench for another. He then skated up and beat Alex Nedeljkovic from the inside edge of the left circle off.

Goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 58 saves to ensure this series will return to Nashville.

Ryan Johansen and Nick Cousins each scored a goal, and Mattias Ekholm and Mikael Granlund each had two assists.

AVALANCHE 5, BLUES 2: In St. Louis, Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves and Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as Colorado completed a four-game sweep of the West Division series.

Brandon Saad, Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which recorded its first series sweep since beating Vancouver in the 2001 Western Conference quarterfinal round.

The Avalanche outscored the Blues 20-7 and trailed for only 7:12 over the four games. Grubauer stopped 103 of 110 shots over the four games.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for St. Louis, which was swept for the first time since losing to the Los Angeles Kings in the second round in 2012.