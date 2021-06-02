Lightning beats Hurricanes to take 2-0 lead

RALEIGH, N.C. – Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli scored while Andrei Vasilevskiy was strong in net once again, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Vasilevskiy finished with 31 saves after being named one of three finalists for the Vezina Trophy presented annually to the league's top goaltender. That came two days after he made 37 stops in a 2-1 victory in Game 1, including 15 saves in the opening period.

Killorn got the Lightning on the board 7:09 into the second period when he whipped a straightaway shot past Alex Nedeljkovic. The goaltender was shielded by teammate Jaccob Slavin tussling with Cirelli and didn't appear to see the puck.

Cirelli added to Tampa Bay's lead by taking Victor Hedman's stretch pass and shaking free from Brady Skjei before converting a backhand to make it 2-0 at 8:06 of the third. The Lightning finished with just 15 shots, compared to 32 for the Hurricanes.

Still, just as they did in the first round against Florida, the reigning Stanley Cup champions have opened a best-of-7 series with a pair of road wins – this time against the Central Division champions. They host Game 3 on Thursday.