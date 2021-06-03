Late hit mars Canadiens' victory

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Eric Staal scored early goals and Montreal beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the second-round series, a victory tempered by a scary late-game hit on Canadiens center Jake Evans.

Evans was taken off the ice on a stretcher with 57 seconds left after being crushed by Jets center Mark Scheifele on an empty-net goal. Evans chased down the puck behind the net and was hit high as he tightly circled back around the goal cage to score.

Nick Suzuki, Brendan Gallagher and Evans also scored for Montreal, Joel Edmundson and Jeff Petry each had two assists and Carey Price made 27 saves.

Adam Lowry, Derek Forbort and Kyle Connor scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Friday night in Winnipeg.

Fans were allowed inside Bell MTS Place for the first time this season. The Manitoba government allowed 500 fully vaccinated health care workers to be in attendence.

It was Winnipeg's first game since May 24, when it completed a sweep of the Edmonton Oilers. Montreal overcame a 3-1 series deficit and eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night in Game 7.

Top draft pick going to Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres won the NHL draft lottery and the expansion Seattle Kraken jumped up the order to take the No. 2 pick.

The Sabres have the No. 1 pick for the fourth time in franchise history and second in three years. It marks a turnaround for a team that finished last in the overall standings for the fourth time since 2013-14, and lost the draft lottery in both 2014 and '15.

Seattle, meantime, can get, ahem, Kraken in preparation for its first season after jumping ahead of Anaheim. The Ducks finished 30th in the overall standings, but will be selecting third overall.

The Kraken were provided the third-best odds at 10.3% – tied with New Jersey – to win the lottery.

The Vegas Golden Knights were placed in the exact same position entering the 2017 draft lottery in advance of their opening season. Vegas wound up selecting sixth after failing to win three lottery drawings.

The only change this year involved the NHL reducing the number of drawings to determine the top two slots.

The Sabres had a 16.6% chance of landing the top pick.