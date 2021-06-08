Isles hold off Bruins, up 3-2

BOSTON – With five minutes left and his New York Islanders bleeding away their three-goal lead, coach Barry Trotz called a timeout and told his players to breathe.

“He just calmed everyone down,” said forward Josh Bailey, who had a goal and an assist in the 5-4 victory that gave New York a 3-2 lead in the second-round series. “He told us to apply pressure, not sit back. Just getting everyone focused. You need that at certain times, and I thought that was a good time.”

Mathew Barzal scored one power-play goal and assisted on another, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 40 shots Monday night, when the Islanders opened a 5-2 lead and held on to move within one win of the Stanley Cup semifinals.

New York would reach the NHL's final four for the second straight season with a victory in Game 6 at home Wednesday.

“We're excited to go back to the Coliseum,” forward Jordan Eberle said. “You've seen how loud it is. It gives us some juice.”

Barzal scored for the third straight game, and Kyle Palmieri, Bailey and Eberle all had goals in the second period, when the Islanders opened a 4-2 lead.

Brock Nelson made it 5-2 just two minutes into the third, after Jeremy Swayman replaced Tuukka Rask in Boston's goal.

But David Pastrnak scored his second of the game two minutes later, and David Krejci brought Boston within one goal with 5:19 left in the third period.

That's when Trotz used his timeout.

The Bruins pulled Swayman in the final two minutes for an extra skater but didn't really threaten before the Boston fans began to pelt the ice with cups and giveaway towels after what could be the final horn of the season.

“We're going to New York to win a game, and that's all that's on our mind,” Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “We want to put our best foot forward and win a hockey game – that's it. That's all we're thinking about right now. This thing isn't over.”

CANADIENS 3, JETS 2: In Montreal, Tyler Toffoli scored at 1:39 of overtime, lifting the Montreal Canadiens to a four-game sweep of their second-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets.

Toffoli took a cross-crease pass from Cole Caufield and beat Connor Hellebuyck with a one-timer for the winner and his fourth goal of the postseason.

Erik Gustafsson and Artturi Lehkonen scored in regulation for Montreal, which has won seven straight playoff games since trailing Toronto 3-1 in the opening round. Toffoli, who scored 28 times in the regular season, also had an assist.

Carey Price made 14 saves for the North Division's No. 4 seed in front of another boisterous crowd of 2,500 fans at the Bell Centre.

Montreal awaits the winner of the Colorado-Vegas series, which is tied 2-2. Game 5 is tonight in Denver.