Tampa blanks 'Canes to advance

RALEIGH, N.C. – Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy controlled the crease to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the second-round playoff series in five games.

Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves.

Point's goal came on a gorgeous effort. He took a feed from Alex Killorn to his backhand side near the crease, went to his forehand before returning to the backhand to get Carolina netminder Alex Nedeljkovic off balance just enough to score at 4:06 of the second.

Colton scored at 9:04 of the third.

Next up for Tampa Bay is the winner of the series between the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins. The Islanders lead that best-of-seven series 3-2 and can close it out tonight at home.

Bruins coach fined for criticizing refs

The NHL fined Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy $25,000 for his criticism of the officials after Monday's Game 5 of Boston's second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders.

The Islanders scored three power-play goals on four chances in a 5-4 victory on while being called for two penalties themselves.

Also Tuesday, the league fined Bruins forward Nick Ritchie the maximum of $5,000 for elbowing Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield in the first period of Game 5.

Kadri's 8-game suspension upheld

Colorado forward Nazem Kadri saw his eight-game suspension for an illegal hit upheld by an arbitrator hours before Game 5 on Tuesday in a second-round series against Vegas.