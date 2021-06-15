Forward Point vital to Lightning's success

TAMPA, Fla. – Brayden Point isn't the biggest name among stars in the NHL playoffs, though it is difficult to imagine the Tampa Bay Lightning being where they are without him shining so bright.

No one has scored more goals over the past four postseasons, and the 25-year-old center has a knack for delivering when the defending Stanley Cup champions need it most.

“There are certain guys that have got that 'it' factor,” coach Jon Cooper said. “Pointer's one of those guys.”

With linemate Nikita Kucherov back in the lineup after missing the regular season and Point playing as well as ever, the Lightning rolled through the first two rounds of the playoffs to reach the Stanley Cup semifinals for the fifth time in seven years.

Point scored his league-leading ninth goal of the postseason during Sunday's 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders in Game 1 of a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference final. Game 2 is tonight, with the Lightning facing a series deficit for the first time since dropping the opener of last year's Stanley Cup Final against Dallas.

Point has six goals in Tampa Bay's past seven games, including the third series-clincher of his career against Carolina in the second round. The barrage comes on the heels of scoring a franchise-record 14 times during last year's title run and gives him 31 playoff goals since 2018.

“You can see it's not a fluke. He's a heck of a player, and he's been like that in juniors, he was like that for Team Canada and in world juniors, and he's been like that in the NHL,” Cooper said.

“There are a lot of players on this team that do big things in big moments,” the coach added. “The moment's not too big for him. He just continues to deliver for us.”

Kucherov's return has given Tampa Bay a charge offensively, particularly on the power play, where the Lightning has converted nearly 42% of their opportunities. The leading scorer from last year's playoffs has a league-leading 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 12 games, six more than Point (9, 4), Alex Killorn (6,7) and Steven Stamkos (5, 8).

“It takes everyone in the playoffs,” Point said. “Everyone has their moments.”

No one's been more clutch than Point, who led the Lightning in goals (23) and points (48) during the regular season for the first time.