Lightning ties series with Isles

TAMPA, Fla. – Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat delivered early goals, and NHL playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov had three more assists to help the Tampa Bay Lightning rebound from a series-opening loss and beat the New York Islanders 4-2 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup semifinals on Tuesday night.

Kucherov had his fourth game with three or more points this postseason, assisting on goals by Point, Palat and Victor Hedman. The defending champions improved to 12-0 in games following a playoff loss since start of last year's title run.

Point scored a goal for the fifth straight game, hiking his league-leading playoff total to 10. Palat put Tampa Bay ahead for good with a second-period goal that replays showed was scored with the Lightning having too many men on the ice.

Andrei Vasievskiy, meanwhile, stopped 24 of 26 shots for the Lightning, which entered Tuesday night facing a series deficit for the first time since dropping Game 1 of last year's Stanley Cup final against the Dallas Stars.

Hedman and Jan Rutta scored in the third period against Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov, who missed a portion of the opening period after a collision with Point a little over 13 minutes into the game.

Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal scored unassisted goals for New York, which – despite the loss – will return home with the series tied 1-1. Game 3 is Thursday.

Cancer survivor honored

Cancer survivor Oskar Lindblom of the Philadelphia Flyers was named Tuesday as the winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Lindblom returned to play in the NHL after undergoing treatment for a rare form of bone cancer. Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in December 2019 and played two games for Philadelphia during the bubble playoffs in September 2020.

The 24-year-old Swede regained his regular spot in the Flyers' lineup this season and played 50 of 56 games.

“Last season was a battle for me, but just to be able to get back on the ice was so, so good,” Lindblom said in a video accepting the award.