Knights even series with OT win

MONTREAL – Nicolas Roy converted his own rebound 1:18 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadien on Sunday night, tying the Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at 2-all.

Robin Lehner got the start in place of Marc-Andre Fleury and stopped 27 shots, and Brayden McNabb also scored for Vegas. The Golden Knights turned the tables in Game 4 by rallying from a one-goal deficit two days after blowing two one-goal leads in a 3-2 overtime loss.

Game 5 is Tuesday at Vegas.

Former Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty played a key role in setting up the decisive score. Pacioretty got a shot off by spinning around in the left circle, only to be stopped by Carey Price.

The rebound went directly to Roy. Price kicked out his left pad to stop Roy's initial attempt, but was unable to control the rebound as Roy lifted the shot over the goalie.