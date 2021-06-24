Canadiens frustrating Knights

MONTREAL – Canadiens defenseman Erik Gustafsson enjoys the notion of the Vegas Golden Knights showing signs of frustration in being pushed to the brink of elimination in their Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series.

That's what happens when most everyone discounted Montreal's chances before the series began.

“We were kind of going into this series as underdogs, and they probably thought they were going to have more puck possession and do more stuff on the power play,” Gustafsson said Wednesday, before the Canadiens boarded a flight home with a 3-2 series lead and Game 6 at Montreal on Thursday night. “But I think we've been on them from Game 1.”

Much like the NHL's lowest-seeded team entering the playoffs did against Toronto and Winnipeg in the first two rounds, the Canadiens' smothering defense and quick-strike transition offense has Vegas searching for answers following a 4-1 loss on Tuesday.

Captain Mark Stone embodied the Golden Knights' frustration midway through the second period when he headed to the bench and furiously slammed shut the door. It came after his turnover led to Cole Caufield converting Corey Perry's pass on a 2-on-1 break for a power-play goal to put Montreal up 3-0.

Vegas even heard it from their home crowd, which booed as both power-play chances came up empty.

“We weren't playing well, so maybe we deserved it,” defenseman Brayden McNabb. “Our fans are great. We love the fans. I'm sure they were as frustrated as we were.”

Coach Peter DeBoer said losing should frustrate any team.

“I'm not sure we're victim to anything other than we haven't won enough. And we're not used to not winning,” he said after the Golden Knights arrived in Montreal.

“I think we know we can play better than we did last night. And it's on us to come out and roll out our best game. We've got a group that's been here before. And I don't think we're overwhelmed by the position we're in.”