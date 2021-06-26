Lightning shuts out Islanders, heads to Cup final

TAMPA, Fla. – The Lightning is heading back to the Stanley Cup Final.

The reigning Cup champions continued their run of perfection in rebounding from a loss in the postseason, this time beating the New York Islanders 1-0 in a do-or-die Game 7 at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay's mission of becoming just the second team of the salary cap era to win back-to-back Cups remains alive.

The Lightning will play the Montreal Canadiens in the final, which begin Monday night in Tampa.

This group has talked a lot about how it became a championship team when deciding to buy in on defense, and that was on display in Game 7. All the Lightning needed was a second-period short-handed goal from Yanni Gourde. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 18 shots and has a shutout in four straight playoff series-clinching games, which is an NHL record.

Clearly still feeling the effects of a cross check on his first shift of Game 6 that forced him from the game, Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov returned and despite managing his injury, just his presence was valuable in Game 7.

On the bench, Kucherov fidgeted while trying to sit on a wooden bar stool on the Lightning bench. During commercial breaks, he went onto the ice to get extra skating time to try to loosen up.

Gourde put the Lightning up on a short-handed goal 1:49 into the second period, coming off the bench on a line change, charging to the net and taking a feed from Anthony Cirelli in the right corner and burying a wrist shot past Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov stickside.

After Barclay Goodrow's cross checking penalty, the Lightning was on the penalty kill for this first time of the night when defenseman Ryan McDonagh held the puck deep in the Lightning zone, then hit Alex Killorn in the neutral zone.

Killorn sent a touch pass to Anthony Cirelli, who calmly took the puck into the Islanders zone and curled back along the far wall and waited for Gourde to charge toward the net. He sent a pass through Islanders forward Josh Bailey's legs and onto Gourde's stick as he went uncovered through the slot.

Gourde's score was the first Game 7 short-handed goal by a Lightning player in franchise history and just the 10th in the playoffs dating to 1996.