Deficits nothing new for Montreal

TAMPA, Fla. – The loser of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final has won the title each of the past three years.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will likely end that streak if the Montreal Canadiens do not get a better showing from their offensively talented line of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Tyler Toffoli.

While the Canadiens have a knack for bouncing back this postseason, the series opener was an eye-opener against Tampa Bay's top trio of Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov. Because the Lightning get the last line change again in Game 2 tonight, coach Jon Cooper can get Point's line on the ice against Suzuki's as much as he wants, and that does not appear to be a favorable matchup for Montreal.

“It looks like they want to play against us the whole time, so we have to do a better job,” Suzuki said, noting his two turnovers as part of his line's problems. “You just have to do a better job of cleaning up turnovers, limit their time and space and try our best to keep them off the scoresheet.”

That did not happen in Game 1, when Point's line scored twice on Suzuki's line on the way to breaking it open for a 5-1 victory. Giving the puck away against that caliber of opponents isn't a recipe for Montreal hanging with Tampa Bay.

Of course, the Canadiens have felt this way before, looking outclassed in the semifinal opener against Vegas before roaring back and winning in six games. The memory of taking over against Vegas and erasing a 3-1 series deficit to beat Toronto in the first round has players confident they can replicate those comebacks.

“We were pretty far from our best game,” center Phillip Danault said. “I felt like we were a little bit like against Vegas (in Game 1), kind of looking. ... Just got to step up and play our game and be confident.”

Tampa Bay players have said on multiple occasions the Canadiens are “here for a reason” and that they won't underestimate the opponent standing in their way of a second Cup championship. But the pressure is now squarely on Montreal to show it belongs. “I think we just got a taste of what they bring to the table and we just have to match that intensity, match their compete and I think we can definitely play with these guys,” Suzuki said