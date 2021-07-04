Kucherov leads Lightning to verge of back-to-back titles

It's impossible for Nikita Kucherov to fly under the radar while leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to the verge of a second consecutive Stanley Cup championship.

Just how much he's producing can still come as a surprise.

“I didn't even realize he had 32 points,” coach Jon Cooper said Saturday.

Despite not playing all regular season while rehabbing from hip surgery, Kucherov leads all scorers in the playoffs with those 32 points on eight goals and 24 assists and has five points through three games of the Cup final against the Montreal Canadiens. It's no coincidence given Kucherov's impact that the Lightning won all three. With a victory in Monday's Game 4, Tampa Bay would sweep the series and hoist the Cup for a second time in 10 months.

“Obviously it helps us win games, most importantly,” defenseman Ryan McDonagh said of Kucherov's play. “He can score in different fashions, power play and 5-on-5, and I think when he's on his game he just lets the game come to him and take what's given and is just in the right spots.”

Tampa Bay could not be in a better spot right now, having never trailed in the final and having seemingly wrestled the will to win away from Montreal. The Canadiens look like a defeated team, and much of that is thanks to Kucherov.

“That line is good, but I think they have been scoring on all four lines, so I don't think it's a matter of one player or one line right now,” coach Dominique Ducharme said. “I'm not saying that we're doing a perfect job right now on him.”

Not even close to perfect.

Kucherov had another goal and assist in a 6-3 win in Game 3 Friday that kept open the possibility of a sweep. Afterward, he was more eager to talk about the team's success than his own.

“We have game plan, right, and everybody's buying in and everybody's doing their job,” Kucherov said. “And when everybody's doing their job, it makes it easier and we all play a full 60 minutes the right way and that's what we're doing right now.”

Kucherov is averaging 18 minutes a game and playing at an elite level despite not skating a single game between the 2020 Cup clincher in the Edmonton bubble Sept. 29 and the first game of the first round May 16.