Canadiens' task tall: Rally from down 0-3

MONTREAL – An extra day of rest between Stanley Cup Final games might ease forward Josh Anderson and the Montreal Canadiens' lingering disappointment of falling behind 3-0 to the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

It won't, however, change the daunting challenge they face in being pushed to the brink of elimination with Game 4 at Montreal today.

It's win or stay home for the rest of the summer.

“We've got nothing to lose at this point,” Anderson said Sunday. “Everyone's going to be ready for tomorrow night. We're not finished yet.”

Mathematically, no.

But that might be all the Canadiens have going for them in a series in which they've yet to hold a lead, been outscored a combined 14-5, and coming off a rough 6-3 loss Friday in the first Cup Final game played in Montreal in 28 years.

The Lightning is seeking to join the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and '17 as just the second to win consecutive titles since the NHL's salary-cap era began in 2005. Tampa Bay is also in position to complete the 21st 4-0 sweep in final history – the first since Detroit against Washington in 1998.

The Lightning, which beat Dallas in six games to win the franchise's second title last year, is a playoff-experienced team in making its third final appearance since losing in six games to Chicago in 2015.

And Tampa Bay hasn't forgotten the sting of how 2019 ended, when the Presidents' Trophy winners were embarrassed when they were swept by Columbus in the first round. Anderson played for the Blue Jackets that year and knows the Lightning well, saying, “They've grown as a team” since then.

“When you've gone through some tough times, to be honest, you try to build on them,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “It feels good to go through that, and when you start tasting success, you don't want to go backward. You just want more. It's like an addiction. These guys are feeling it right now, and hopefully we can keep it together and finish this one off.”

The Canadiens have the uphill climb of attempting to become just the fifth team – and second in the Cup Final – to rally from a 3-0 series deficit. And only five other times has a team lost the first three games of a series before rallying to simply force a Game 7.

The degree of difficulty is that much steeper against Tampa Bay, which has cashed in on Montreal miscues.

What the Canadiens did so successfully in capitalizing on other opponents' mistakes in their deepest playoff run in 28 years is now being consistently done to them.

That was the case Friday, when Tampa Bay scored twice in the opening four minutes of each of the first two periods to build a 4-1 lead. The backbreaker came early in the second, when Montreal's Artturi Lehkonen turned over the puck at the Lightning blue line during a Canadiens line change, and the Lightning struck the other way with Nikita Kucherov capping a 2-on-the-goalie break.