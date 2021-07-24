Michigan players dominate top picks

The NHL draft turned Michigan maize and blue Friday night. And there's a Hughes sibling reunion set to happen in New Jersey.

The Buffalo Sabres opened the draft by selecting Wolverines defenseman Owen Power with the top pick, and were immediately followed by the expansion Seattle Kraken choosing Michigan center Matthew Beniers at No. 2. It marked the first time since 1969 that teammates went with the first two selections.

Three picks later, the Wolverines became college hockey's first program to have three teammates go in the first round after the Columbus Blue Jackets selected Michigan winger Kent Johnson fifth.

“Extremely excited for Owen, Matty and their families. Its' already a great night for Michigan Hockey. Go Blue,” Michigan coach Mel Pearson texted to The Associated Press after the Kraken made their selection.

That's not all, however. Luke Hughes, who is committed to playing at Michigan, was chosen fourth overall by the Devils, where the defenseman is united with brother Jack, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft.

Ontario junior center Mason McTavish was the only player without Michigan ties to round out the top five, after he was selected third overall by Anahiem.

The draft was held remotely for a second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with commissioner Gary Bettman hosting the draft in New Jersey, where he introduced teams to make their selections from their home arenas.

On a day the Sabres traded Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers, general manager Kevyn Adams continued his offseason bid to overhaul a struggling franchise by choosing the stalwart defenseman's heir apparent.

Power is listed at 6-foot-6 and 213 pounds and was the NHL's Central Scouting Bureau's top-ranked North American prospect. After scoring three goals and adding 13 assists in 26 games during his freshman season at Michigan, the 18-year-old Power cemented his draft stock by helping Canada win the world hockey championships.

From Mississauga, Ontario, Power is leaning toward returning to school for his sophomore season, something Adams has said would not play a factor into his selection.

“Not thinking about it too much right now, trying to enjoy the night. That's something I'll worry about later,” Power said of his future, while surrounded by his family and friends in his backyard.

Beniers was ranked sixth overall among North American prospects.

He had 14 goals and 24 points in 24 games for the Wolverines.