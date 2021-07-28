Vegas trades Fleury to Chicago

Marc-Andre Fleury was traded from Vegas to Chicago on Tuesday, a stunning turn of events that has the NHL's reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender contemplating his future.

The Golden Knights traded Fleury to the Blackhawks for minor league forward Mikael Hakkarainen in a salary dump. Fleury is set to count $7 million against the cap next season, the final year of his contract.

And that's if he reports at all. Agent Allan Walsh tweeted, “Marc-Andre will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time.”

Fleury, 36, did not have Chicago on his 10-team no-trade list.

“The opportunity to acquire a Vezina-winning goaltender is rare and one you cannot pass up,” Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman said. “Having a goaltender like this on our team will put the talent we currently have on our roster in a better position to achieve sustained success.”

It's the first time in 20 years the reigning Vezina winner was traded before the next season. Buffalo traded Dominik Hasek to Detroit on the first day of free agency in 2001.

Fleury went 26-10-0 with a 1.98 goals-against average and .928 save percentage last season and was voted the Vezina winner by GMs. He started 16 of the Golden Knights' 19 playoff games.

Around the NHL

Washington got captain Alex Ovechkin under contract for five more years, St. Louis Blues agreeed to terms with winger Pavel Buchnevich and three players went on buyout waivers.

Ovechkin signed for $47.5 million, giving him five seasons to chase down Wayne Gretzky's career goals record.

The Blues were confident they'd be able to get a deal done with Buchnevich after acquiring him from the New York Rangers last week for forward Sammy Blais and a 2022 second-round pick. It's a $23.4 million, four-year deal that carries an annual cap hit of $5.8 million.

Vancouver put Braden Holtby and San Jose put Martin Jones on unconditional waivers for the purposes of buying out the remainder of the goalies' contracts. Edmonton also began the buyout process with winger James Neal.

In other goalie news, a person with direct knowledge of talks between Buffalo and Linus Ullmark said negotiations are continuing with the hopes of reaching a deal by today.

Columbus will have winger Patrik Laine under contract for next season after he accepted a $7.5 million qualifying offer as a restricted free agent, and Montreal signed forward Joel Armia to a $13.6 million, four-year deal.