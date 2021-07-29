Goaltending carousel reaches warp speed

A Vezina Trophy finalist landed in Seattle, the Carolina Hurricanes turned over their entire group, and several accomplished veterans who had their contracts bought out found new homes on a busy day for NHL goaltenders.

More than a dozen goalies changed places Wednesday, altering the landscape with moves involving everyone from Stanley Cup contenders to teams building up from the bottom.

Vezina Trophy finalist Philipp Grubauer got the most lucrative contract, leaving Colorado to sign for $35.4 million over six years with the expansion Kraken. Seattle then flipped one of the goalies they picked in the expansion draft, Vitek Vanecek, to Washington for a 2023 second-round pick to spin the carousel some more.

“It's a really fast-moving market,” Philadelphia general manager Chuck Fletcher said after signing Martin Jones to a $2 million, one-year contract. “There's a lot of teams looking for goaltenders. You look at as many situations as you can and find as many situations where the player has the same interest in you that you have in him, and you make a quick decision.”

The decisions happened quickly with 14 goalies agreeing to contracts totaling over $100 million in just six hours. With the return to an 82-game season, which could be condensed because of the Winter Olympics, teams put value in goaltending depth.

“The game's so fast and there's so many games in a row, I think the teams need two goalies that can help the team to win the games and battle for them,” said Petr Mrazek, who signed with Toronto for $11.4 million over three years.

Coming off winning the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's best regular-season team and bowing out in the second round of the playoffs, the win-now Avalanche losing Grubauer pushed them to acquire Darcy Kuemper from Arizona.

Braden Holtby was one of the first to get a deal, signing for $2 million with Dallas.

The Hurricanes decided to change their entire mix in net despite Mrazek, Alex Nedeljkovic and James Reimer combining for a .920 save percentage last season that ranked third in the league. After trading Nedeljkovic to Detroit for a third-round pick last week, the Hurricanes let Mrazek and Reimer leave, and signed veterans Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta.

Carolina's return for Nedeljkovic also included the rights to goalie Jonathan Bernier, but he left, too, signing an $8.25 million, two-year deal with New Jersey. Reimer went to San Jose, Linus Ullmark left Buffalo for a $20 million, four-year contract with Boston, Carter Hutton got a change of scenery in Arizona, Brian Elliott became Tampa Bay's new backup and veteran Jaroslav Halak replaced Holtby with the Canucks.