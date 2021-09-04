NHL players to play in Beijing

The NHL is set to return to the Olympics in Beijing this winter after reaching an agreement with international officials, though the league and players have the opportunity to withdraw if pandemic circumstances warrant.

The NHL, its players union, the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation struck a deal Friday that will put the best players in the world back on sports biggest stage in February after they skipped the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

It was not easy, but we did it, IIHF president Rene Fasel told The Associated Press by phone. Im really, really happy. When you see the last was 2014, and they would wait until 2026, so you have 12 years in between  that means we have a generation of hockey players that would not be able to play in the Olympics.

Even after the NHL and players agreed to Olympic participation as part of a long-term extension of the collective bargaining agreement last summer, the coronavirus pandemic and related costs threatened to shelve that possibility. Instead, the sides were able to figure it out, allowing for the league or players to withdraw if virus circumstances change for the worse or theres an outbreak during the season.

As long as that does not happen, NHL players will compete in the Olympic mens hockey tournament for the sixth time in seven chances dating to 1998.

We understand how passionately NHL players feel about representing and competing for the countries, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said. We are very pleased that we were able to conclude arrangements that will allow them to resume best-on-best on the Olympic stage.

COVID-19 insurance is not part of the agreement, though Fasel confirmed the IIHF will provide a $5 million fund for any lost salary because of the disease. Vaccinations are expected to be required, and players will have their contracts insured for injury.

Should the NHL opt out for COVID-19 reasons, Fasel said the Olympic tournament would proceed with participating countries sending a team made up of non-NHL players. Such a scenario would potentially handcuff the United States and Canada, based on a limited pool of players to draw from because the tournament would interfere with the Canadian junior and U.S. college seasons.