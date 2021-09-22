Cup chase begins as camps open

Every offseason feels short to Philipp Grubauer, though this one was a doozy.

After playing the most games of his NHL career, the German goaltender saw his season end with Colorado in June, waited for a new contract and, by the end of July, joined the expansion Seattle franchise. He had new Kraken gear before a new place to live.

“Training camp comes around, it's like, 'Oh, I guess it's time to go back now,' ” Grubauer said. “It was an incredibly busy summer: still looking for a house, still moving. But we love playing.”

Training camps open this week after the shortest offseason in NHL history. It has been less than 80 days since the Tampa Bay Lightning hoisted the Stanley Cup – their second title in 10 months – and the league is now 32 teams strong, with everyone jumping back on the ice to do it all over again.

“It's been short, that's for sure,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said.

The summer of celebration started July 7 when the Lightning wrapped up the final by beating the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5. By the time the calendar flipped to August, Seattle picked players in the expansion draft and added Grubauer in free agency, while Tampa Bay's roster was hit because of the salary cap.

Veteran general manager Chuck Fletcher, who last week said Flyers players were relatively healthy after last season, announced three significant injuries Tuesday. Center Kevin Hayes is out 6-8 weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery, defenseman Samuel Morin is expected to miss the same amount of time after having surgery to remove particles in his right knee, and prospect Wade Allison is out indefinitely with a sprained right ankle.

Players report for physicals today, with the first practice sessions scheduled for Thursday. Ahead is what's set to be the first 82-game regular season since 2018-19 before the pandemic derailed the NHL and the rest of the world, and the schedule will also be condensed to fit in an Olympic break in February so hockey's best can go to Beijing.

At least one player won't be back in the NHL any time soon. The Columbus Blue Jackets are not inviting forward Zac Rinaldo to camp because he is unvaccinated and said he'd attend the one run by the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters instead.

Rinaldo and any other unvaccinated player not welcomed to camp must be paid his salary – in his case his $300,000 minor league guarantee. The league and Players' Association each signed off on virus protocols for the season.