NHL opens season tonight

There is more high-level hockey on tap over the next nine months than ever before.

Thanks to the addition of the Seattle Kraken as the NHL's 32nd franchise and the return to a full schedule, 1,312 regular-season games are set to be played before the start of the playoffs next spring. Add 30 games in Beijing as the league's players return to the Olympics and the road to the Stanley Cup is a marathon.

The season gets underway tonight when the back-to-back champion Tampa Bay Lightning raise another banner and host the Pittsburgh Penguins, the last team to win the Cup twice in a row in 2016 and 2017. The Kraken also plays its first regular-season game – at Vegas, four years after the Golden Knights were the league's previous expansion team.

What's new

Unleashing the Kraken brings the NHL to the Pacific Northwest with a team that's selling merchandise at a rapid pace and should contend right away as Vegas did.

The two teams that get to the Stanley Cup Final will again go the traditional way through the Eastern or Western Conference, after the 56-game 2021 season was played entirely within four divisions until the semifinals. Cross-border play is back, too, and every team is scheduled to play the other 31 at least twice – once at home and on the road.

Those games will air on ESPN's networks, ABC and TNT in the U.S. in the first season of a new TV deal. Puck movement will be tracked with microchips for the first time, opening the door for a Zamboni-load of new data.

Barring the coronavirus pandemic taking a turn for the worse, the league will take a three-week break in February for players to participate in the Olympics for the first time since 2014.

On the hot seat

More than a few coaches should be looking over their shoulders this year, but whose seat is hottest?

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault took a step back as his team finished sixth in the division last season in his second year. He faces pressure, leading a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs in five of the last nine years and whose last Cup Final run came in 2010.

Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton has an 86-83-24 record since replacing Joel Quenneville. Colliton will need to take the next step with the Blackhawks shifting into contender mode, or he could be in trouble.