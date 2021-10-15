Red Wings fall in OT after blowing 3-goal lead

DETROIT  Ondrej Palat scored with 2:17 left in overtime to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 7-6 comeback victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored a career-high four goals, including three in the second period, to help the Red Wings take a three-goal lead three times.

Tampa Bay came back from each time, including late in the third period when Ross Colton, Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn scored in a four-minute span to make it 6-all.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, routed 6-2 in their opener by Pittsburgh, avoided opening a season with two losses for the first time since 2009.

Tampa Bays Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots. Alex Nedeljkovic made 41 saves for the Red Wings.

Detroit sold out its home opener and gave its fans plenty of reason to cheer  until the collapse  and perhaps to be optimistic about a team that hasnt earned a spot in the playoffs since 2016.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scored the games first goal early in the first period. Larkins night ended midway through the second period with a match penalty for retaliating to Mathieu Josephs check from behind into the boards by punching him in the face.

BLUE JACKETS 8, COYOTES 2: In Columbus, Ohio, Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals and two assists, Max Domi added a goal and two assists and Columbus made Brad Larsen a winner in his coaching debut.

Alexandre Texier, Boone Jenner, Jake Bean, Zach Werenski and Gus Nyquist also scored for Columbus. Vladislav Gavrikov, Jakub Voracek and Jack Roslevic had two assists apiece as 13 Columbus players earned points in the opener.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 36 shots in his first opening-night start.

Anton Stralman and Clayton Keller scored for Arizona. Carter Hutton stopped 18 shots.