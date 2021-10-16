Blackhawks rally, fall to Devils in OT

NEWARK, N.J. – Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game less than a minute into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 after blowing a late two-goal lead on Friday night.

Dominik Kubalik and Kirby Dach forced the overtime, scoring in the final 3:53 of regulation with the Blackhawks' net empty.

Dougie Hamilton scored on his first shot as a Devil, and Andreas Johnsson gave his team a 3-1 lead early in the third period. Jonathan Bernier made 24 saves for the Devils, who are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Alex DeBrincat also scored for Chicago, who are off to an 0-1-1 start. Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves after being beaten by Hamilton 17 seconds after the opening faceoff.

Hughes got his game winner on an odd-man rush. He faked a shot to get Lankinen out of position and slid the puck into an open net.

