Goalie shines as Detroit hangs on

DETROIT – Thomas Greiss made 40 saves to assure the lead the Detroit Red Wings took early in the second period stood up in a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Greiss, from Fussen, Germany, was acrobatic in goal and displayed a knack of coming up big with nearly every good chance the Canucks had to score. He received plenty of vocal support from the fans.

He also received a bit of good fortune when he needed it. Canucks left wing Justin Dowling hit the far post with a backhander with 7:26 remaining in the game. And, with only 2:31 to play, a redirected slap shot goal was disallowed because of an interference call in front of Greiss.

Detroit's Sam Gagner scored an empty-net goal with 58 seconds left to provide the two-goal cushion. Vancouver had pulled its goalie with 2:27 remaining in the third period.

PENGUINS 5, BLACKHAWKS 2: In Pittsburgh, Drew O'Connor scored his first NHL goal, Danton Heinen got his third in three games and Pittsburgh scored four times in the first period to win its home opener.

With the victory, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan surpassed Dan Bylsma for most regular-season wins in franchise history.

Brock McGinn scored his first goal with the Penguins, and Teddy Blueger added his second of the season, both in the first period. Jason Zucker also scored for Pittsburgh, and Tristan Jarry made 18 saves.

Patrick Kane scored his first goal this season, on the power play, and Kirby Dach had his second, but the Blackhawks couldn't recover from a slow start. Pittsburgh had four goals in the first period, while the Blackhawks managed just three shots.

BLUE JACKETS 2, KRAKEN 1, OT: In Columbus, Ohio, Patrick Laine scored at 2:16 of overtime to lift Columbus to a come-from-behind victory.

Eric Robinson scored, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 19 shots for his second win for the Blue Jackets.

Brandon Tanev scored for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves.

The game was scoreless until Tanev beat Merzlikins at 14:37 of the second period. It was Tanev's team-leading third goal of the season, and he gave the Kraken its first 1-0 lead.

Robinson pulled Columbus even at 10:07 of the third, scoring over Grubauer. Gregory Hofmann picked up the assist, his first NHL point.

In the 3-on-3 overtime, Laine fired a laser from the right circle to give Columbus its first overtime win on the season.