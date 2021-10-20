Teen's 1st career goal spurs Red Wings

DETROIT – Lucas Raymond made his first NHL goal a big one for the Detroit Red Wings, breaking a scoreless tie at 6:38 of the third period on the way to a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Raymond, 19, from Gothenburg, Sweden, was picked fourth overall by the Red Wings in the 2020 draft. He also assisted on Tyler Bertuzzi's fifth goal of the season just more than two minutes after beating goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who stopped Detroit's first 33 shots on net.

Boone Jenner made it a one-goal game at 12:51 of the final period, but Red Wings goalie Thomas Greiss and his defense preserved the lead. Greiss finished with 22 saves.

ISLANDERS 4, BLACKHAWKS 1: In Chicago, Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves and Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice in the third period as New York recorded its first victory of the season.

Anthony Beauvillier and Cal Clutterbuck also scored as New York improved to 1-2-0 on its opening 13-game road trip. The Islanders don't play their first home game at the new UBS Arena until Nov. 20.

Bossy reveals he has lung cancer

Former New York Islanders winger Mike Bossy, who helped the team win four straight Stanley Cups, disclosed Monday that he's been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Bossy, a Montreal native, revealed the news in a letter to TVA Sports, the French-language network where he works as a hockey analyst.

He will take leave from his job while undergoing treatment.