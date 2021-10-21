Astros erupt in 6th in take 3-2 lead back home

BOSTON – Framber Valdez lost his perfect game and then bounced the following pitch off the next batter's leg.

Astros manager Dusty Baker decided it was time for a chat.

“That's the time when you've really got to settle him down,” Baker said. “I said 'Hey, you're the best. Just be natural and do your thing.' I didn't say a whole bunch to him.”

It was enough to get Valdez through the inning – and more.

Perfect through four, the Houston left-hander took a two-hit shutout into the seventh and became the first pitcher this postseason to complete eight innings, leading the Astros over Boston 9-1 on Wednesday for a 3-2 lead in the ALCS.

Yordan Álvarez had three hits and three RBI for Houston, which could clinch a third trip to the World Series in five years with a victory at home Friday night.

The Red Sox need a win to force a deciding seventh game Saturday.

“We came back to Boston exactly where we wanted to be: We were 1-1,” Red Sox starter Chris Sale said. “Not in a good spot going back to Houston. There's no denying that, but this team has won two games in the playoffs back-to-back before, and we think we can do it again.”

One day after the Astros scored seven runs to break a ninth-inning tie, they hung another crooked number on the Fenway Park scoreboard, chasing Sale while scoring five runs in the sixth. Álvarez, who homered in the second and singled in the fourth, had a two-run double to break things open.

That was plenty for Valdez, who extended the staff's shutout streak to 14 straight innings before Rafael Devers homered with one out in the seventh – one of just three hits for Boston. The left-hander departed after retiring the Red Sox in order in the eighth.

“If a guy's dealing, you just let him keep dealing,” Baker said. “Today, it was in the hands of Framber. Everybody talks about momentum, but momentum is controlled by the pitcher. If the pitcher's dealing, all that momentum's gone.”

In all, Valdez gave up one run on three hits, one walk and a hit batter, striking out five. Valdez gave up two earned runs in 22/3 innings in Game 1.

“I didn't get frustrated at all. I wasn't down on myself,” Valdez said. “What I did was I decided I'm going to work really hard so that when I come out here for the next outing, I'm going to be as 100% ready as I can be, to demonstrate to my team what I'm capable of, to demonstrate to my team that I can come out here and compete with any team in the league.”