Red Wings stymied by Flames goaltender

DETROIT  Jacob Markstrom stopped all 33 shots Detroit took Thursday night in the Calgary Flames 3-0 victory over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Markstrom recorded his ninth career shutout in his 12th season in the NHL. Hed allowed seven goals with an .881 save percentage in Calgarys first two games, but the rangy goalie had an answer for every challenge in this game.

Detroit had scored three, four and six goals in its first three games, but couldnt get the puck past Markstrom in this one.

The Red Wings took 14 shots in the second period, but had nothing to show for it, even with two power-play opportunities.

In the third period, the Red Wings first shot on net didnt come until nearly eight minutes had passed.

BLUE JACKETS 3, ISLANDERS 2 (OT): In Columbus, Ohio, Patrik Laine scored at 1:49 of overtime to lift the Blue Jackets to the win.

Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves as Columbus improved to 3-1.

Mathew Barzal scored early in the third period for the Islanders to tie the game after the Blue Jackets had tallied twice in 33 seconds to end the second.

Ilya Sorokin had 24 stops for the Islanders, who dropped to 1-3.