Toronto keeps Chicago winless

CHICAGO – William Nylander scored in overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Wednesday.

The Leafs snapped a four-game losing streak and extended the Blackhawks' record to 0-6-1.

John Tavares and David Kampf also scored for Toronto, and Jack Campbell stopped 25 shots. Chicago got 36 saves from Kevin Lankinen, and goals from Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat.

Nylander broke in on a 2-on-0 and snapped a wrist shot past Lankinen in in OT.

The Maple Leafs outplayed Chicago as the game went on, but the Blackhawks ended one streak early, taking the lead for the first time this season when Dach beat Campbell with a power-play wrist shot over the glove side 5:44 in.

The Blackhawks had been tied or trailed for more than six games at that point, the longest such streak in the NHL since 1979-80.

PANTHERS 4, BRUINS 1: In Sunrise, Florida, the Panthers became the 14th team in NHL history to start 7-0-0 with coach Joel Quenneville on the bench a day after he was named in a report about the Chicago Blackhawks improperly handling sexual assault claims.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for the Panthers, and Eetu Luostarinen scored the go-ahead goal.

Charlie Coyle scored for the Bruins, and Linus Ullmark made 23 saves in his third consecutive start.

Quenneville is scheduled to meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman today about the report.

RED WINGS 3, CAPITALS 2 (OT): In Washington, Robby Fabbri tied it early in the third period, captain Dylan Larkin scored in overtime and Detroit Red Wings came back to win.

Larkin beat Vitek Vanecek 1:37 into OT. Adam Erne started the comeback with a goal in the second, and Thomas Greiss made 26 saves for the Red Wings.

Kucherov out for Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov is expected to be out 8-10 weeks after undergoing an unspecified surgery for an unspecified lower-body injury.