Krug, Binnington spark Blues to 1-0 win over Blackhawks

ST. LOUIS  Torey Krug scored and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in the St. Louis Blues' 1-0 victory over the winless Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

The Blackhawks dropped to 0-7-2 to set a franchise record for the worst start to a season. Chicago was winless through eight games in 1953-54, when they were 0-7-1, and 1999-00, when they were 0-4-4.

The Blues rebounded after their first loss of the season Thursday night.

Krug scored on a power play at 7:35 of the third period. Vladimir Tarasenko fed Krug in the right faceoff circle. Krugs wrist shot beat Marc-Andre Fleury through his pads.

With the assist, Tarasenko extended his points streak to six games (four goals, five assists).

Binnington earned his ninth career shutout. He improved to 11-1-3 over his last 15 regular-season starts.

Fluery made 36 saves for Chicago. He's 0-5-0 this season.

COVID-19 PROTOCOL

Blues LW Brandon Saad has been cleared from COVID-19 protocol. He skated Saturday morning before practice began and then left. He is expectd back on the ice soon and could be ready to play in Wednesdays game against the Kings in Los Angeles. Saad last played Oct. 20 against Vegas. ... Blues C Ryan OReilly, former Conn Smythe Trophy winner, remains out on COVID-19 protocol. ... Chicagos Patrick Kane, Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman all remain day-to-day in COVID-19 Protocol.

INJURIES

Chicago C Tyler Johnson (neck soreness) was scratched for the game. Johnson left Fridays game (a 6-3 loss to Carolina) in the second period. Coach Jeremy Colliton described the injury as a stinger in his neck and shoulder area.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Ottawa on Monday night.

Blues: At Los Angeles on Wednesday night.