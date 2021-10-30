Backup goalie foils winless Blackhawks

RALEIGH, N.C. – Antti Raanta made 23 saves and was a winner in his Carolina debut as the Hurricanes scored four goals in the first period in a 6-3 victory over the winless Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night, adding to Carolina's best start in franchise history.

Tony DeAngelo, Jordan Staal, Derek Stepan, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov scored as Carolina improved to 7-0-0.

Using Raanta instead of Frederik Andersen marked the only lineup change for the Hurricanes over their first seven games. Andersen had his first shutout with Carolina on Thursday night against the Boston Bruins.

Brandon Hagel, Adam Gaudette and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Blackhawks (0-6-2). Kevin Lankinen stopped 29 shots.

Raanta joined the Hurricanes as a free agent during the offseason. Andersen was given the night off as Carolina finished its first set of back-to-back games.

DeAngelo and Vincent Trocheck each had two assists.

RANGERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 0: In New York, Chris Kreider scored two power-play goals, Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots for his third career shutout and first this season as New York Rangers got its first home victory.

Ryan Strome and Alexis Lafrenière also scored, and Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin each had three assists to help New York get its fifth win in six games. Shesterkin had 12 saves in the first period, seven in the second and 12 in the third to improve to 4-1-1 with a 1.81 goals-against average.

Elvis Merzlikins made 33 saves for Columbus, which lost for the third time in five games and fell to 0-2-0 on the road. Merzlikins came in 4-0-0 with a 1.47 GAA in his first four starts.

PANTHERS 3, RED WINGS 2, OT: In Detroit, Aleksander Barkov scored in overtime as Florida – playing a day after coach Joe Quenneville resigned amid a sex scandal – extended its season-opening winning streak to eight.

Quenneville, the second-winningest coach in NHL history, resigned Thursday, two days after being among those implicated for not responding swiftly to allegations by former Chicago player Kyle Beach of being sexually assaulted by then-Blackhawks assistant Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Andrew Brunette, an assistant under Quenneville, directed the Panthers as interim coach.

Barkov scored twice, Eetu Luostarinen had a goal and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves to help the Panthers move within two of the NHL record for consecutive victories to start a season set by Toronto in 1993-94 and matched by Buffalo in 2006-07.

Sam Gagner and Pius Suter scored for Detroit, with Suter tying it with 3:41 left in regulation with his first goal of the season.