Bettman defends NHL's actions, discipline

Commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday defended the NHL's decisions and discipline meted out following an investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks' handling of sexual assault allegations in 2010.

Bettman called the organization's $2 million fine significant and stood by decisions to let Joel Quenneville coach one more game and not discipline Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff based on his limited role in Chicago's front office at the time. Quenneville resigned as Florida Panthers coach after meeting with Bettman last week.

In his first public comments since the report detailing the Blackhawks investigation was released, Bettman said he did not want anyone to think he was prejudging Quenneville, who was Chicago's coach when allegations surfaced that video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted prospect Kyle Beach 11 years ago.

“While it may have optically not been the best look, I was more concerned with the substance than the look,” Bettman said.

“Joel ultimately included that the most sensible course of action was for him to resign,” Bettman said.

Cheveldayoff is the only person in Blackhawks management at the time who still works for an NHL club. Cheveldayoff was present at a meeting about Beach's allegations in May 2010, but the report by former federal prosecutor Reid Schar indicated the former assistant GM was the only one who recalled he was even there.

“Kevin was such a minor player in this,” Bettman said. “He had been with the Blackhawks for nine months. He was an assistant general manager with fairly limited responsibilities. This was not something that he not only had no responsibility for – that based on what was available to him in his minor, relatively, position at the time, he had no reason to believe that anything other than the right things were going on.”

Cheveldayoff was scheduled to address reporters Monday, though that was pushed back by the Jets because owner Mark Chipman suffered a bout of vertigo over the weekend and insisted on being there for the news conference.

“I know I reported every single detail to an individual at the NHLPA, who I was put in contact with after,” Beach said on TSN in Canada last week. “I believe two different people talked to (NHLPA head) Don Fehr. And for him to turn his back on the players when his one job is to protect the players at all costs, I don't know how that can be your leader. I don't know how he can be in charge.”