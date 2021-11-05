Bruins' Bergeron scores 4 goals

BOSTON – Patrice Bergeron scored his first four goals of the season, Brad Marchand had four assists and the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night.

Marchand assisted on all four of Bergeron's goals, Mike Reilly scored his first of the season and Charlie McAvoy had a pair of assists for Boston. Jeremy Swayman finished with 14 saves for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home and handed Detroit its fourth straight loss, the last three coming in regulation.

Lucas Raymond scored Detroit's goal, beating Swayman with a wrist shot with the Red Wings on a 5-on-3 power-play 7:46 into the third period. That made the score to 3-1, but Boston needed less than a minute before Reilly poked in a rebound, and Bergeron added his fourth goal with 4:08 left.

Thomas Greiss finished with 32 saves for Detroit.

Sabres trade Eichel to Vegas

The Jack Eichel era in Buffalo is over, and the former Sabres captain has approval from his new team – the Vegas Golden Knights – to have his preferred surgery to repair a herniated disk.

A public eight-month feud reached its conclusion Thursday when the Sabres traded Eichel to Vegas, ending a stalemate over how to treat his neck injury.

NHLPA board OKs allegations review

The executive board of the NHL Players' Association has voted to approve an independent investigation into the union's handling of sexual assault allegations by Kyle Beach in 2010.

Executive director Don Fehr recommended on a call this week bringing in outside counsel to review what happened more than a decade ago when the union learned of Beach's allegations. The NHLPA said board members voted in favor of that.