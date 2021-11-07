Chicago coach Colliton fired

CHICAGO  The Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Jeremy Colliton on Saturday, dismissing the former NHL forward with the team off to a rough start in his fourth season.

Colliton, who turns 37 in January, was in the first year of a two-year contract extension.

Assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank also were let go. Derek King was promoted from the AHLs Rockford to replace Colliton on an interim basis.

Chicago lost 5-1 at Winnipeg on Friday night to drop to 1-9-2 after beginning the season with playoff aspirations.

PANTHERS 5, HURRICANES 2: In Sunrise, Florida, Anthony Duclair had two goals and two assists as Florida matched the best 11-game start in NHL history. The Panthers also denied Carolinas attempt to what would have been a league record-tying start of its own.

Spencer Knight made 28 saves for Florida (10-0-1), which tied the 1994-95 Pittsburgh Penguins and 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres as the only NHL teams to reach 21 points after 11 games.

Carolina (9-1-0) was bidding to join the 1993-94 Toronto Maple Leafs and those 06-07 Sabres as the only teams to start a season 10-0-0.

The Hurricanes hadnt trailed by more than two goals in any of their first nine games, but were down 4-0 in the first period against Florida

BLUE JACKETS 4, AVALANCHE 2: In Columbus, Ohio, Cole Sillinger and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two late goals to lift Columbus to its third straight victory. with 30 seconds left in the game,

Bjorkstrand scored with 30 seconds left. His goal followed Sillingers goal 32 seconds earlier. Alexandre Texier scored for Columbus with about 61/2 minutes left. Gabriel Carlsson also scored, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots and added an assist for his fifth win this year.

Andre Burakovsky scored twice for Colorado, and Darcy Kuemper had 38 saves.

RED WINGS 4, SABRES 3, OT: In Buffalo, New York, Moritz Seider scored 3:45 into overtime, and Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and two assists as Detroit rallied to win.

Rookie Lucas Raymond had three assists and Pius Suter added a goal and an assist for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 29 shots as Detroit snapped a four-game skid to close out a four-game road trip.

Rasmus Dahlin scored his first goal of the season for the Sabres, who have lost four in a row. Tage Thompson and Arttu Ruotslainen had the other goals, and Rasmus Asplund had two assists. Dustin Tokarski made 29 saves.