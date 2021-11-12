Former Komet Fucale posts shutout in debut

DETROIT – Former Komet Zach Fucale became the first goaltender in Capitals history to post a shutout in his NHL debut, stopping 21 shots as Washington beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Thursday night.

Dmitry Orlov and Lars Eller scored 10 seconds apart in the first period as Detroit's three-game win streak came to an end.

The 26-year-old Fucale was picked by Montreal in the second round of the 2013 draft. He was 3-0-2 this season for Hershey before the Capitals called him up this week from the American Hockey League.

“I can't dream it better, to be honest,” Fucale said. “This is a really great moment. At the end of the day, it's a great win, and it's been a hell of a journey.

“But now one is out of the way, we move on and we go to the next game. That's the reality of it.”

Fucale was the first goaltender to shut out the Red Wings in his NHL debut in Detroit's 95 seasons. He came up big early as Detroit controlled play for the first eight minutes.

“He was good, he was sharp,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said. “And then even through the course of the rest of the game, there was a couple big saves that he had to make in there.”

Alex Ovechkin had an assist on the first goal for the Capitals, who opened a stretch of seven games in 11 days.

Orlov's second goal of the season came off a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov at 12:43.

Eller scored his first goal after a takeaway from Nick Jensen.

“We didn't shoot enough, and we didn't get to pucks in front of the net,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “There were some rebounds and some shots that got blocked and ended up in front – we didn't get there.”