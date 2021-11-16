Ottawa calls off next 3 games

The NHL postponed three Ottawa Senators games Monday amid a coronavirus outbreak on the team, the first time any North American major professional sports league has needed to reschedule games this fall because of the pandemic.

Ottawa games scheduled for today at New Jersey, at home Thursday against Nashville and at home Saturday against the New York Rangers were postponed. Ten Senators players are currently in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

While Ottawa played shorthanded Sunday in a 4-0 loss to Calgary, the depth of the outbreak led to the decision to postpone games, which the league said was made in light of evidence of continued spread in recent days. The Senators are shut down through at least Saturday, with their training facilities closed to players until then as a precaution.

“The Senators organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, provincial and national agencies,” the league said in a statement.

Neither the NFL nor the NBA has had to postpone a game this fall. Major League Baseball had nine virus-related postponements among 2,430 scheduled games, down from 45 in 2020's shortened 900-game schedule.

The NHL postponed 51 games for virus reasons during its last regular season.

The league and players association have until Jan. 10 to withdraw from the 2022 Winter Olympics if pandemic circumstances force the cancellation of so many games that a nearly three-week break in February is not feasible. The NHL is still looking at when to reschedule the Senators' games against the Devils, Predators and Rangers.

Ottawa canceled practice Monday to try to contain the outbreak, after forward Drake Batherson became the most recent Senators player to go into protocol. In addition to the 10 players, Ottawa associate coach Jack Capuano is also in the protocol.

BLUE JACKETS 5, RED WINGS 3: In Columbus, Ohio, Zach Werenski scored the go-ahead goal with 1:19 remaining after Yegor Chinakhov tied it with his first NHL goal as Columbus rallied to win.

Boone Jenner added a goal and an assist, and Adam Boqvist and Alexandre Texier also scored for Columbus, which stopped a two-game skid.

Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen and Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit.

The Blue Jackets trailed 2-0 in the second period and 3-2 in the third, but Chinakhov pulled Columbus even with 4:18 left. Jakub Voracek's assist was his team-leading 12th and extended his point streak to six games.