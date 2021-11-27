Blackhawks rally, down Blues in OT

CHICAGO – Alex DeBrincat scored 1:27 into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Friday.

DeBrincat beat Jordan Binnington for his 12th goal with a one-timer from the left side of the crease after taking a cross-ice feed from Patrick Kane on a 2-on-1 break.

Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak against St. Louis. The Blackhawks improved to 6-2-0 under interim coach Derek King.

“To be a good team, you've got to win those games,” DeBrincat said. “Even when you're down, you've got to come back to find a way and I think that's what we did tonight. Hopefully, we can build on that.”

Chicago started the season 1-9-2 and was all-but unresponsive under Jeremy Colliton. King took over Nov. 6.

“Earlier in the season, we were down 2-0 and it's probably over,” DeBrincat said. “But I think we had a good reset there in the (first) intermission and came out and played strong.”

BLUE JACKETS 4, CANUCKS 2: In Columbus, Ohio, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 39 shots, and Gustav Nyquist scored short-handed and had an assist to lead Columbus.

Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal 6:06 into the third period for Columbus, and Adam Boqvist and Max Domi also scored. The Blue Jackets have won three straight and four of five.

Vancouver has lost five in a row on the road. Vasily Podkolzin and Tyler Motte scored.