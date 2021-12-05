Red Wings' win streak hits 5 with OT victory

DETROIT – Moritz Seider scored 3:33 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Islanders 4-3 Saturday night, handing New York its 10th straight loss.

Filip Hronek, Sam Gagner and Givani Smith also scored for the Red Wings, who won their season-high fifth straight.

In the extra period, Seider scored on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Pius Suter.

CAPITALS 3, BLUE JACKETS 1: In Washington, Alex Ovechkin scored his 20th goal of the season and the 750th of his NHL career as Washington snapped a two-game skid.

Ovechkin reached the 750-goal mark in his 1,222nd regular-season game. Wayne Gretzky, whose record of 894 Ovechkin is chasing, got to 750 in 1,001 games.