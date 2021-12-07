Josi's highlight goal spurs Preds over Red Wings 5-2

DETROIT – Roman Josi beat four Detroit defenders for a first-period goal, Ryan Johansen scored on a power play and the Nashville Predators beat the Red Wings 5-2 Tuesday night.

The loss snapped Detroit’s five-game winning streak and its five-game home winning streak.

Josi took a feed from Dante Fabbro as he sped into the Red Wings' zone and skated 1-on-4 through the defense before beating Alex Nedeljkovic on the forehand.

Nashville’s Nick Cousins, Eeli Tolvanen and Fabbro scored in the third period, and David Rittich stopped 14 shots. Detroit’s Michael Rasmussen also had a third-period goal.

The score could have been a lot more lopsided for the Predators, but Nedeljkovic stopped Filip Forsberg and Philip Tomasino on breakaways in the second period. Nedeljkovic finished with 28 saves.

Detroit got its first goal on the power play in the second period on Robby Fabbri’s rebound at the net. Pius Suter and Moritz Seider assisted. Seider leads the Red Wings with 15 assists.

Josi assisted on the Johansen and Cousins goals, giving him 12 points (4-8-12) in his last 11 games and 27 points (3-24-27) in 33 career games against the Red Wings.

NOTES: After facing each other eight times last season in the modified Central Division, the Red Wings and Predators meet only twice this season. ... Predators G Juuse Saros and D Mattias Ekholm missed Tuesday’s game due to non-COVID illness and are listed as day-to-day. D Matt Benning was also out and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The Predators recalled G Connor Ingram from Milwaukee to back up Rittich. ... Nashville D Ben Harpur returned to the team after a six-game conditioning stint with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals. ... Red Wings D Danny DeKeyser returned to the lineup after missing four games due to COVID-19 protocol and one game as a healthy scratch. ... Suter’s assist on Fabbri’s power-play goal extended his point streak to six games (1-5-6). ... In 35 career games against Detroit, Matt Duchene has 28 points (13-15-28). ... Seider left the game in the third period after being hit by Nashville forward Tanner Jeannot.

UP NEXT

Predators: Visit New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Red Wings: Play at St. Louis on Thursday night.