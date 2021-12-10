Fleury blanks Canadiens for 500th career victory

MONTREAL  Marc- Andre Fleury made 27 saves and earned his 500th career win as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 Thursday night.

With a shutout, Fleury joined Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy as the only NHL goaltenders to reach 500 career victories.

As the clock reached zero, Blackhawks teammates rushed over to Fleury in celebration.

The shutout didnt bother me much, I just wanted to win, Fleury said. Every night, thats all I want.

Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgstrom scored for Chicago. Patrick Kane and Seth Jones picked up assists.

Jake Allen had 23 saves for Montreal.

Toews scored at 13:48 of the second period on the power play. It was the Blackhawks captains first goal since the 2020 NHL playoffs in the Edmonton bubble.

Just trying to get the feel and visualize, get the puck on your stick and going into the net, being patient, Toews said. Youve got to see yourself scoring goals a lot of different ways, especially when theyre not going in and try to get over that hump. Ill take them however I can at this point.

Toews missed the entire 2020-21 season with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

Borgstrom added Chicagos insurance goal 12 minute into the third period. He intercepted Alexander Romanovs pass in front of Allens net and easily tapped his second goal of the season.

DUCKS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1, SO: In Columbus, Ohio, Trevor Zegras and Rickard Rakell scored in the shootout as Anaheim won its second straight game.

Isac Lundestrom scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson stopped 33 shots for his fourth straight win against Columbus.

Alexandre Texier scored for the Blue Jackets, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots in the loss.

Columbus has lost six of seven.

Texier put Columbus on the board first, burying a cross-crease pass from Eric Robinson 8:02 into the first for his career-high ninth goal of the year. Texier has 12 points in the past 16 games.

The lead was short-lived, as Lundestrom took a lucky bouncing puck and beat Merzlikins 1-on-1 at 10:23 of the first.

Zach Werenski appeared to put Columbus back in front just 52 seconds into the second period but the goal was waved off for offsides, the fifth such call against Columbus in the past eight games.

Anaheim has points in its past six games.

BLUES 6, RED WINGS 2: In St. Louis, Nathan Walker scored his first career hat trick, and fourth-string goaltender Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves to lead St. Louis.

The Blues recalled Walker from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions Wednesday. Walker, 27, from Wales, had previously dressed in 25 NHL games, recording three goals and two assists.

Lindgren made his first start since March 7, 2020. He is fourth on the Blues depth chart. The 27-year-old saw his first NHL action in almost two calendar years Tuesday and made three saves in 6:25 of relief duty.

Colton Parayko, Ivan Barbashev and Marco Scandella also scored for St. Louis.

Robby Fabbri had both Detroit goals.

Walker scored twice in the first period, almost matching his career total coming into the game. He added his third goal in the final period.

Detroit switched to Thomas Greiss in net for the third period. Alex Nedlejkovic stopped 16 of 18 shots.