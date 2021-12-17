Friday, December 17, 2021 11:26 pm
Jeannot scores in OT, short-handed Preds beat Blackhawks 3-2
Associated Press
CHICAGO Tanner Jeannot scored in overtime, Thomas Novak and Colton Sissons also scored, and the short-handed Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 Friday night.
The Predators won their seventh straight game despite having eight players in COVID-19 protocols. Defenseman Mark Borowiecki was ruled out following a positive test 90 minutes before faceoff.
The entire coaching staff is also out because of COVID-19. This was the second game Karl Taylor, head coach of their farm club in Milwaukee, ran the bench with his assistant, Scott Ford. Many of his players were called up as well.
With three of their top four scorers out, Nashville played a tight defensive game, allowing only 19 shots and holding Blackhawks star Patrick Kane to just two while still managing to take 31 at Marc-Andre Fleury.
Jonathan Toews and Kirby Dach scored for the Blackhawks.
Jeannot got behind Chicago defenseman Jake McCabe and deflected Roman Josis right-wing pass by Fleury before piling into the net himself 58 seconds into overtime.
Toews tied it at 2 with his third goal in four games, converting Riley Stillmans pass into a half-open net from the right slot with 2:56 left in regulation. Toews started the season without a goal in his first 25 games.
Nashville took a 2-1 lead midway through the third. Sissions beat a sprawling Fleury from low in the right circle with a shot that squeezed in between the netminders left leg and the post.
Novak opened the scoring with his first NHL goal, a 35-foot wrist shot that slid over Fleurys glove hand 11:56 into the first with Nashville on a power play.
Chicago tied it two minutes later when Dach broke a 21-game scoring drought by converting MacKenzie Entwhistles pass from behind the goal.
NOTES
Borowiecki and an unnamed member of the Predators traveling party tested positive in the morning, bringing Nashville's total to 16 people sidelined. That group includes top centers Mikael Granlund and Ryan Johansen, while C Matt Duchesne missed his fourth game with an upper-body injury. ... Chicago D Calvin de Haan was a scratch because of a non-COVID illness. ... Chicagos game against Florida on Tuesday was postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak with the Panthers. A makeup date is pending.
UP NEXT
The Predators visit Carolina on Sunday before returning home to play Winnipeg on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks are at Dallas on Saturday night and then host the Stars on Thursday.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story
More stories
- NHL shuts down 2 more teams for a week amid COVID surge
- NHL shuts down Colorado, Florida for a week amid COVID surge
- Canadiens keep fans away to slow COVID
- Jeannot scores in OT, short-handed Preds beat Blackhawks 3-2
- Oilers end 6-game skid with 5-2 win over Blue Jackets
- Bruins put 3 more players in COVID-19 protocol