Canadiens keep fans away to slow COVID

The Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers played in an empty Bell Centre on Thursday night because of a spiraling rise of COVID-19 cases.

The Canadiens announced about two hours before puck drop that Quebec public health officials had requested that no fans attend the game.

Montreal won 3-2 in a shootout.

The team says in a statement it accepted the request “in order to help ensure the safety and security of our fans and fellow citizens.”

The Canadiens said there will be an update on the status of Saturday night's game against the Boston Bruins, who currently have a six players in COVID-19 protocol, including captain Patrice Bergeron and star winger Brad Marchand. The Bruins placed forwards Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic and goalie Jeremy Swayman in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday. All six players could be out until late December.

Montreal says it has been assured it will be allowed to return to partial capacity at the Bell Centre beginning in January.

Coach Bruce Cassidy, who tested positive Nov. 30, just rejoined the team Monday.

Hard-hit Calgary added two more players and another member of the team's support staff to its COVID-19 protocol list. Shut down by the worst coronavirus outbreak in the NHL this season, the Flames have had four games postponed through Saturday, and it's likely more will be scratched.

The Nashville Predators announced Thursday that assistant coach Dan Hinote had been added to the protocol list, and the Edmonton Oilers said forward Devin Shore had joined center Ryan McLeod and coach Dave Tippett in protocol.

HURRICANES 5, RED WINGS 3: In Raleigh, North Carolina, Nino Niederreiter's second goal of the game 18 seconds into the third period was the tiebreaker for short-handed Carolina.

Tony DeAngelo and Jack Drury, who made his NHL debut, joined Niederreiter with first-period goals, and Vincent Trocheck added an empty-net score for the Hurricanes, who played with 16 skaters due to COVID protocols.

Sam Gagner, Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 29 shots.

The NHL allowed the Hurricanes to play with two fewer skaters than normal after calling up three players from the minor leagues under an emergency exemption.