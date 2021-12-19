Bruins, Predators games get shut down

The NHL on Saturday shut down the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators through Christmas, bringing to five the number of teams in COVID-19 limbo. Weekend games for the Canucks and Maple Leafs also were postponed as the league tries to control a spiraling outbreak in its locker rooms.

The NHL and its players association agreed to daily testing and other enhanced protocols to slow the spread of the coronavirus. They will take effect immediately and last at least through Jan. 1, with an evaluation no later than Jan. 7.

Given the increased number of positive cases in our league within the last two weeks, and changing societal realities with the new omicron COVID-19 variant, the NHLPA and NHL have collectively agreed that all Clubs shall be required to follow enhanced preventative and detection measures, the league said in a statement.

The Bruins and Predators join Calgary, Colorado and Florida, which already had been shut down through next week because of outbreaks. Saturday nights game between Toronto and Vancouver and todays Arizona-Vancouver and Toronto-Seattle games were also postponed amid worsening conditions across North America due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Approximately 70 players  10% of the league  are in the NHLs COVID-19 protocol and the number of games postponed this season has climbed past 20. Several Canadian provinces are now or will soon limit attendance at large events like NHL games to 50% of capacity.

Besides the daily testing for players and coaches, the league said additional pre-game testing may be implemented, on a case-by-case basis, when a COVID outbreak occurs within a team.

Moments after the announcement, Detroit placed three players, coach Jeff Blashill and assistant coach Alex Tanguay in the protocol ahead of Saturday nights home game against New Jersey. The Red Wings have the only player in the league, Tyler Bertuzzi, who is not vaccinated.

The Bruins COVID-19 list grew to nine players when Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar were placed in the protocol. The team has closed its training facilities.

RED WINGS 5, DEVILS 2: In Detroit, Dylan Larkin got his first career hat trick and added an assist as the Detroit Red Wings handed the New Jersey Devils their fifth consecutive loss.

Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals for Detroit and Thomas Greiss made 32 saves.

Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer scored for New Jersey, and Akira Schmid made 26 saves in his second career start.

STARS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3 (OT): In Dallas, John Klingberg scored on the power play 2:13 into overtime for the Stars.

Joe Pavelski had two power-play goals and two assists, and Jason Robertson also scored for Dallas. Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots to help the Stars end a five-game losing streak.

Dominik Kubalik, Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome scored for Chicago, and Kevin Lankinen had 35 saves.