Blackhawks save best for Red Wings

DETROIT – Dylan Strome scored three goals and the Chicago Blackhawks had their highest-scoring game of the season in an 8-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Alex DeBrincat added two third-period goals for the Blackhawks, who led 4-0 in the first period but twice allowed Detroit to get within one goal. DeBrincat’s empty-netter with 1:43 remaining finally put the game away as Chicago ended a four-game winless drought.

Dominik Kubalik, Sam Lafferty and Brandon Hagel also scored for Chicago.

Robby Fabbri, Tyler Bertuzzi, Pius Suter, Moritz Seiter and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit. Larkin banked in a shot off a goalpost to cut Chicago’s lead to 6-5 with 4:35 left.

Chicago is one of seven NHL teams to score eight times in a game this season. The Florida Panthers have the most in a game this season with nine, doing it twice.

Strome scored twice in the first period and completed the hat trick in the third with his second power-play goal of the game, putting the Blackhawks ahead 5-3. He had four goals this season coming into the game.

FLAMES 6, BLUE JACKETS 0: Columbus, Ohio – Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and Calgary fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in a rout.

Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots.

Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won three of four.