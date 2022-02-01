Red Wings top Canucks in OT

DETROIT – Jordan Oesterle scored 2:11 into overtime as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Monday night.

Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist to help Detroit win for the second time in six games. Alex Nedeljkovic, starting for the 10th time in 11 games, had 14 saves.

In the extra period, Oesterle one-timed a feed off a faceoff from Larkin for his first goal with the Red Wings.

“It was a pretty surreal moment,” Oesterle said. “Obviously, I didn't know when I would get my first goal here or what it would be like, but it was really special to have it be an overtime winner at home with my family and friends in the crowd.”

Detroit coach Jeff Blashill was glad to see Oesterle score.

“I'm happy for him – I'm sure that was pretty cool for him,” Blashill said. “Obviously, he's not new to the NHL, but being a Detroit kid and scoring an overtime winner for your first goal with the Red Wings has to be awesome.”

Rickard Rakell scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson finished with 26 saves. The Ducks snapped a two-game win streak.

PANTHERS 8, BLUE JACKETS 4: In Columbus, Ohio, Sam Reinhart had his fifth career hat trick as Florida earned its fourth straight win.

Mason Marchment had two goals and four assists for a career-high six points to help Florida secure the top spot in the NHL standings heading into the All-Star break.

The Panthers' 75 goals in January are the most by any NHL team in a calendar month in the last 25 seasons. Florida's 12 wins this month is a team record.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 32 shots for his 23rd win and sixth straight against Columbus, where he played seven seasons. Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

CANUCKS 3, BLACKHAWKS 1: In Chicago, Jaroslav Halak made 20 saves, and Brock Boeser scored to lead Vancouver.

Alex Chiasson and Luke Schenn also scored for Vancouver, which had dropped four of five. The Canucks managed just 15 shots on goal in a 1-0 overtime loss at Calgary on Saturday night.

Connor Murphy scored for the Blackhawks, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 stops.

Playing without captain Jonathan Toews, who missed his second straight game because of a concussion, Chicago lost for the sixth time in seven games. It dropped to 5-7-5 in its last 17 games overall.

The Blackhawks trailed 2-0 before Murphy drove a long slap shot past Halak with 6:59 left. It was the defenseman's fourth goal of the season and just his fourth point in his last 18 games.

Chicago pushed for the tying goal, but it was whistled for too many men on the ice at 16:53. Schenn then put it away with an empty-netter with 21 seconds left.