Wild wins shootout with Red Wings

DETROIT – Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Fiala both scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild to a 6-5 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Matt Boldy scored twice in regulation, and Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek also had goals to help Minnesota sweep the season series. Cam Talbot made 29 saves and stopped Jakub Vrana and Dylan Larkin in the shootout to seal the Wild's second straight win.

Vrana and Lucas Raymond each scored twice in regulation, and Jordan Oesterle had a goal with 2:51 left that tied it at 5 for Detroit. Nick Leddy had three assists for the Red Wings, who blew a 4-2 second-period lead, were outshot 40-34 and lost their fourth game in a row.

Boldy opened the scoring and Vrana, who missed the first five months of the season with a shoulder injury on the first day of training camp, tied it for Detroit.

Eriksson Ek was credited with an unassisted goal when Detroit goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic accidentally put the puck between his legs into the net while trying to clear it to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead.

After Raymond tied it, Vrana scored a power-play goal to put Detroit up 3-2 after one period. Raymond scored again in the second period to give the Red Wings a two-goal lead.

Zuccarello scored a power-play goal in the second period, and Boldy and Kaprizov scored in the third to put Minnesota up 5-4. But Oesterle tied it late in regulation to send it to overtime.

BRUINS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3: In Boston, David Pastrnak snapped a tie with 17.2 seconds left and Boston beat Chicago for its eighth victory in 10 games.

Pastrnak finished with two goals and an assist. Jack Ahcan scored his first career goal, and Charlie Coyle also scored and Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves.

Brandon Hagel scored twice for Chicago, and Alex DeBrincat extended his streak to five straight games with a goal, giving him 34 for the season.

Chicago's Patrick Kane tied Bobby Hull for the second-most points in franchise history with an assist on DeBrincats' goal.

ISLANDERS 6, BLUE JACKETS 0: In New York, Anders Lee had his first career hat trick and Ilya Sorokin stopped 25 shots for his sixth shutout of the season in New York's victory over Columbus.

Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist, Brock Nelson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored and Ryan Pulock and Anthony Beauvillier each had three assists to help New York win for the second time in three games.

Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves in his first start since Jan. 31st for the Blue Jackets.