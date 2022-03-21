Kraken trades captain to Leafs

Mark Giordano is heading home after the Seattle Kraken sent its captain to the Toronto Maple Leafs, who made their big move Sunday on the eve of the NHL trade deadline to shore up their defense.

Giordano joins his hometown team looking to help the franchise win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1967. The 38-year-defenseman brings additional leadership to a core that has not won a playoff series in several attempts together.

Toronto sent second-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-rounder in 2024 to Seattle for Giordano and forward Colin Blackwell. The expansion Kraken retained half of Giordano's salary to make the cap math work for the Leafs.

The Leafs also acquired a third-rounder in the draft this summer from Vancouver for defenseman Travis Dermott. The Canucks made room for Dermott by sending Travis Hamonic to Ottawa for a different 2022 third-round selection.

Althought he recently played his 1,000th NHL game, Giordano has dressed in only 23 playoff games in 16 NHL seasons.

Reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is now the top player available. There could be more than a dozen depth moves before today's 3 p.m. deadline.

Here's a look at who else could be on the move:

Marc-Andre Fleury

It's more a question of if Fleury will be traded than where because he has strong protection in his contract and the Blackhawks' word that they will only move him if that's his choice. It's quite possible nothing materializes and he remains in Chicago the rest of the season.

The Washington Capitals in recent weeks asked around about multiple goaltenders, including Fleury. But after so many memorable playoff series against the Capitals while with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Fleury doesn't seem keen on helping a former rival and potentially facing his old team.

After helping the Penguins win the Cup three times and backstopping the Vegas Golden Knights to the final in their inaugural season in 2018, maybe Fleury can be persuaded to help the Maple Leafs try for their first championship in 55 years.

Max Domi

A pending unrestricted free agent, Domi could be on to his fourth NHL organization at age 27. He spent the past two seasons with the Blue Jackets, who could also trade pending free agent goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Dean Kukan.

Domi, who the Capitals have shown interest in, has only played in 10 playoff games all with Montreal in the bubble in 2020.