Wild lands Fleury; Rangers add 3 at deadline

The Minnesota Wild landed the biggest name at the NHL trade deadline by acquiring goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Monday. But the New York Rangers made the biggest splash in upgrading an already deep lineup.

Poised to make their first appearance in a 16-team playoff format since 2017, the Rangers bulked up their blueline by adding Justin Braun from Philadelphia, and shored up secondary forward needs by acquiring Tyler Motte from Vancouver and Andrew Copp from Winnipeg.

They join a balanced lineup which features six players with 10 or more goals, led by Kris Kreider's 41, and a blueline that features defending Norris Trophy-winner Adam Fox.

“I'm excited where we're at now but there's a long way to go,” Rangers GM Chris Drury said.

In swinging four trades, with the addition of forward Nick Merkley from San Jose, the Rangers gave up five draft picks, including two conditional second-rounders to the Jets, and two minor league prospects.

As for Fleury, unable to backstop the retooling Chicago Blackhawks into contention, the three-time Stanley Cup-winner is headed to Minnesota to help the high-scoring Wild shore up their inconsistent goaltending issues.

With Chicago agreeing to pay half what's left on the final year of Fleury's salary, Minnesota gave up a conditional first-round pick in this year's draft to acquire the 37-year-old, who won his first Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goalie with Vegas a year ago.

“I love to compete and to play, the fun of the game, but there's not much that beats winning,” said Fleury, who had a 19-21-1 record and four shutouts in Chicago. “You can ask anybody who has won: You're always chasing that feeling and that achievement. Yeah, just want to keep doing it again.”

Fleury, who last missed the playoffs during his first full season in Pittsburgh 16 years ago, jumped 10 spots in the Western Conference standings by landing in Minnesota where he will share the goaltending duties with Cam Talbot.

The West's top nine teams made moves, starting with the conference-leading Colorado Avalanche landing Montreal's Artturi Lehkonen, who is considered one of the best 200-foot wingers in hockey, and forward Andrew Cogliano from San Jose.

The East-leading Carolina Hurricanes acquired forward Max Domi from Columbus in a three-team trade that also involved Florida. Domi has topped 40 points in four of his seven NHL seasons.

The Pittsburgh Penguins landed potential top-six forward Rickard Rakell in a trade with Anaheim for Zach Aston-Reese, Dominik Simon, prospect goalie Calle Clang and a second-round draft pick.

The eighth-place Washington Capitals got Marcus Johansson from Seattle and Johan Larsson from Arizona. They shipped defensive liability Daniel Sprong to the Kraken, and three draft picks including a 2023 third-rounder to Arizona.

“We were looking for versatile guys – guys that can play against good players,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said.

The St. Louis Blues got defenseman Nick Leddy from the Detroit Red Wings. St. Louis also got Luke Witkowski and sent forward Oskar Sundqvist, defenseman Jake Walman and a 2023 second-round pick to Detroit.