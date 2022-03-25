Bruins vault past Lightning in playoff race

BOSTON – David Pastrnak had his 12th career hat trick, scoring the tiebreaking goal with 4:10 left Thursday night to help the Boston Bruins beat Tampa Bay 3-2 to move ahead of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Boston finished the night with 85 points – tied with Toronto for second in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay has 84 points, good for fourth.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 22 shots for the Bruins, who have won 12 of their last 14 games and are 25-9 since New Year's Day.

Brandon Hagel and Steven Stamkos scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves for the Lightning.

Erik Haula assisted on all three of the Bruins' goals – his first career three-assist game – as Pastrnak twice tied it after the Lightning took the lead. Trade deadline pickup Hampus Lindholm also had an assist in his Boston debut.

STARS 4, HURRICANES 3, SO: In Raleigh, North Carolina, Tyler Seguin scored in the shootout after goalie Scott Wedgewood was dazzling in his Dallas debut.

Wedgewood stopped 44 shots before denying all three of Carolina's shootout attempts as the Stars posted their third consecutive victory.

Roope Hintz had two Dallas goals in regulation after Jamie Benn scored the game's first goal. Jason Robertson added two assists.

PANTHERS 4, CANADIENS 3: In Montreal, Claude Giroux had two assists in his first game for Florida, and fellow newcomer Ben Chiarot set up a goal against his former Montreal teammates.

The Panthers recently acquired Giroux from Philadelphia and Chiarot from the Canadiens.

Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida. Spencer Knight made 28 saves.

Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byron scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 38 shots.

ISLANDERS 5, RED WINGS 2: In New York, Brock Nelson scored twice and Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves as New York earned its sixth straight home victory.

Anthony Beauvillier had a goal just nine seconds in, the second-fastest score to start a game in Islanders history. Oliver Wahlstrom and Josh Bailey also scored for New York, which improved to 8-4-1 overall since March 1 and 7-1-1 in its last nine games. Anders Lee had three assists and Mathew Barzal added two, giving him a team-leading 30.

Pius Suter and Sam Gagner scored for the Red Wings, who won the previous two meetings this season in Detroit – 4-3 in overtime on Dec. 4 and 2-1 on Dec. 14.