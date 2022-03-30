Lightning rallies to beat Hurricanes in OT

TAMPA, Fla. – Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal 52 seconds into overtime and had two regulation assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Stamkos got the winner from the slot off Nikita Kucherov's third assist of the game.

Alex Killorn, Victor Hedman and Brayden Point also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves for the Lightning.

Carolina got goals from Nino Niederreiter, Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho. Antti Raanta stopped 28 shots. The Hurricanes were coming off a 6-1 win over Washington on Monday night.

Tampa Bay rallied from its third one-goal deficit when Point scored on the rebound to make it 3-3 at 6:02 of the third as the Lightning picked up their second power-play goal on three chances against the Hurricanes' top-ranked penalty-kill unit.

The Lightning converted three of four man-advantage chances overall.

Raanta made a nifty glove save on Point 30 seconds after the center's goal. He also turned aside Corey Perry's backhander during a 2-on-1 with 3 minutes to go in the third.

Aho gave Carolina a 3-2 lead on his 30th goal, a waist-line deflection of Tony DeAngelo's backhander with 3:13 left in the second.

PANTHERS 7, CANADIENS 4: In Sunrise, Florida, Jonathan Huberdeau and Ryan Lomberg both had two goals and an assist to lead Florida.

Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov each added a goal and an assist for the Atlantic Division leaders, who are tied with Carolina for the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. Both teams have 96 points, though Florida has a game in hand.

Mason Marchment also scored for the Panthers, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves.

RANGERS 3, PENGUINS 2: In Pittsburgh, Frank Vatrano and Braden Schneider scored less than five minutes apart in the second period, and Chris Kreider added his 45th goal in the third as New York Rangers moved into second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Igor Shesterskin made 22 saves, including a stop on Penguins forward Jake Guentzel in the final seconds to help New York beat Pittsburgh for the second time in five days.

Sidney Crosby scored his 25th goal and Brian Boyle got his ninth for the Penguins.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, BRUINS 4: In Boston, Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 49th goal and had an assist as Toronto ended Boston's four-game winning streak.

Matthews' goal late in the second period was the fourth of five straight scored by the Maple Leafs, who held a 6-1 lead and flustered the Bruins into a string of retaliatory hits and penalties.

Colin Blackwell scored his first goal since joining Toronto in a trade at the deadline. Morgan Rielly, Alexander Kerfoot and Mitchell Marner each had a goal and an assist.

John Tavares added two assists and Erik Kallgren had 23 saves after entering in the first period, replacing Petr Mrazek, who left with an undisclosed injury.

The Leafs also lost a pair of defensemen to injuries, but had more than enough offense before the Bruins cut the margin.

David Pastrnak scored his 38th goal for Boston. Jake DeBrusk, Curtis Lazar, Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins.