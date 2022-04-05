Maple Leafs blow out Lightning

TAMPA, Fla – Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals with 54, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night.

Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, completed his seventh career hat trick – and fourth this season – from the slot to give Toronto a 5-2 lead at 7:08 of the third. The center equaled Rick Vaive's mark set in 1981-82.

Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point streak. He also recorded his sixth straight multi-point game as the Maple Leafs took a two-point lead over Tampa Bay for second place in the Atlantic Division. Marner scored his goal at 11:24 of the third.

Pierre Engvall and Alexander Kerfoot had the other Toronto goals. Jack Campbell had 32 saves.

Tampa Bay got goals from Nikita Kucherov and Jan Rutta, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots.

Matthews put Toronto up 2-1 with a wrist shot from the left circle 1:46 into the second.

After Rutta scored four minutes later, the Maple Leafs took a 4-2 advantage on Matthews' low-slot redirection with 10:03 left in the second and Kerfoot's in-close goal 2:28 later.

BRUINS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2, OT: In Columbus, Ohio, Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 1:03 into overtime to lift Boston.

Zach Werenski scored late in the second period to tie the score. After a scoreless third, DeBrusk beat Elvis Merzlikins following a Columbus turnover.

DeBrusk scored in his fifth straight game, Craig Smith also scored and Linus Ullmark stopped 20 shots as the Bruins bolstered their playoff positioning. They moved into third place in the Metropolitan Division, one point ahead of idle Pittsburgh, with 13 games left.

Boston has won three straight and 10 of the last 12.

The Blue Jackets are going in the other direction, losing a season-high seventh in a row. Emil Bemstrom had a goal, and Merzlikins made 34 saves for Columbus.