Red Wings best Bruins to end 6-game skid

DETROIT – Jakub Vrána had a goal and an assist, Alex Nedeljkovic made a season-high 47 saves and had an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Boston Bruins 5-3 on Tuesday night.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for Detroit and halted Boston's three-game win streak.

Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen, Filip Zadina and Sam Gagner also scored for Detroit.

The Bruins got goals from Erik Haula, Brandon Carlo and Patrice Bergeron, and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves.

Zadina broke a 2-all tie at 11:32 in the second period. Swayman had moved to cover Vrána at the left side of the net and Vrána found Zadina for his ninth goal of the season.

Vrána's goal came on the power play at 4:08 of the third, when he fought through traffic and fired the puck from the left dot into the top left corner of the net.

The Boston Bruins struck first with two goals in the first period, Haula at 4:43 and a shorthanded score by Carlo with about six minutes left.

With Oskar Sundqvist screening Swayman, Larkin scored with 39.3 seconds left in the first, two seconds after the team's power play had expired. It was Larkin's 30th goal of the season, the second time in his career he has reached the 30-goal mark. He had a career-best 32 during the 2018-19 season.

Rasmussen tied the game at 5:46 of the second period for his third goal in four games.

The Bruins pulled within one on Bergeron's goal with about three minutes left. Charlie McAvoy assisted, extending his assist streak to six games.

Gagner scored the empty-netter with 47 seconds left.

Red Wings rookie defenseman Moritz Seider and forward Lucas Raymond assisted on Larkin's first-period goal. Seider leads all rookies with 40 assists. Raymond is second among rookies in points with 53.

PANTHERS 7, MAPLE LEAFS 6, OT: In Sunrise, Florida, Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping Florida overcome a four-goal deficit to beat Toronto.

The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second before roaring back.

Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored.

Huberdeau took a pass from Barkov in overtime and poked it past Jack Campbell for his 102nd point this season. The Panthers improved to 49-15-6, setting a franchise record with their 104th point.

Erik Kallgren turned away 20 of 23 for Toronto before taking a puck off his mask late in the second. Campbell replaced him and stopped 22 shots.

Mitchell Marner had two goals and an assist, and John Tavares, Jake Muzzin, Colin Blackwell and William Nylander also scored for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews had three assists.

AVALANCHE 6, PENGUINS 4: In Pittsburgh, Colorado clinched a playoff spot with the help of two goals from Nathan MacKinnon in a win over Pittsburgh.

It's the fifth straight playoff berth for the Avs, who also became the first NHL team to 50 wins this season and have ripped off nine wins in 11 games.

MacKinnon scored his 23rd and 24th of the season, while J.T. Compher got his his 14th of the year. Darren Helm, Josh Manson and Artturi Lehkonen also scored. Darcy Kuemper won his 33rd game and stopped 41 shots.

Bryan Rust, Evan Rodrigues, Jake Guentzel and Mike Matheson all scored for the Penguins, but they lost for the second time in as many games against Colorado. The Avalanche beat Pittsburgh 3-2 in Denver on Saturday. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for Pittsburgh, which has lost five of its last seven games.

BLUE JACKETS 4, FLYERS 2: In Philadelphia, Justin Danforth scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 47 shots and Columbus beat Philadelphia to end a seven-game skid.

Sean Kuraly added an empty-netter for Columbus in the final seconds.Brendan Gaunce and Carson Meyer also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Noah Cates and James van Riemsdyk had goals for the Flyers.